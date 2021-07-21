India unlikely to lift embargo on covid vaccine exports as of now

The Modi government had received flak for donating and exporting vaccines as a vicious second wave of covid-19 infections swept through the country in April-May. The second wave saw the number of covid-19 related deaths surging past the 400,000 mark. India rolled out a domestic vaccination programme in January and also started donating vaccines to countries in its neighbourhood and fulfilling its commitments to the international vaccine facility COVAX that distributes doses to poor countries.