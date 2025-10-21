India upgrades ‘technical mission’ in Kabul to the status of Embassy with immediate effect

India is upgrading the ‘Technical Mission of India in Kabul’ to that of an ‘Embassy’ in Afghanistan with immediate effect, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

This comes days after Taliban Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi visited India for a week-long tour.

“In keeping with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India, the Government is restoring the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect,” the MEA said.

As per the ministry, the move is part of the growing diplomatic ties between India and Afghanistan.

“This decision underscores India’s resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest,” it said.

“The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India’s contribution to Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society,” the MEA added in its statement.

The announcement first came from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who had on October 10 announced the upgrading of its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy and appreciated the Taliban set-up for showing sensitivity towards New Delhi's security concerns.

“India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India,” Jaishankar said during a press conference in New Delhi

Why did India close its Embassy in Afghanistan? India had closed its Embassy in Afghanistan in 2021 after the Taliban seized power in the country following the withdrawal of the US-led NATO forces.

Since then, India has maintained a limited mission to oversee trade, humanitarian and medical efforts in the country.

Following the closure of the Embassy, India had opened a technical mission in Kabul in 2022. The mission was aimed at focusing primarily on humanitarian assistance, including food aid, medical supplies, and support for education and infrastructure.

The reopening of the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan marks the first full-fledged diplomatic presence of New Delhi in Kabul after four years.

This comes as India and Afghanistan make efforts to widen cooperation in trade, healthcare, and cultural exchange.