India urges Bangladesh to bring perpetrators of 'horrendous' killing of Dipu Chandra Das to justice

India reacted strongly to the barbaric lynching of a Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh, labelling the killing as “horrendous," and urged Bangladesh to bring perpetrators of the killing to justice. As per an official statement, the government also dismissed what it called misleading reports about a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, saying a small group of youths briefly gathered to protest the lynching of the Hindu youth and were dispersed peacefully.

“India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh. Our officials remain in touch with Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities. We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice,” India said in a statement released on Sunday, 21 December.

Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said a group of 20–25 youths had gathered outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Saturday, 20 December, to protest the killing of the Hindu youth and to demand protection for minorities in the neighbouring country.

“We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh," said Jaiswal, adding that there was no attempt to breach security at any point.

View full Image New Delhi, Dec 19 (ANI): Security officials stand guard outside the Bangladesh High Commission following violent protests in Bangladesh after the death of leader Sharif Osman Hadi, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) ( Sathiya )

India's response comes amid the arrest of 10 people in connection with the barbaric killing of Dipu Chandra Das.

Who was Dipu Chandra Das? Dipu Chandra Das, aged 25-years-old, was employed as worker at Pioneer Knit Composite Factory, a garment factory in the Square Masterbari area of Dhaka, as per reports. He was beaten to death following allegations of blasphemy, after which the mob torched his lifeless body.

Why was he targeted? According to a report by BBC Bangla, an enraged crowd caught Dipu and beat him to death, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about the Prophet. They then set the youth's body on fire.

Dipu Chandra Das's killing comes amid the violent wave of protests that had gripped Bangladesh over the assassination attempt and death of Shahid Osman Hadi – a key figure in the 2024 student uprisings – which eventually led to the ouster of former PM Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh unrest — Following Hadi's death, protests demanding “justice” broke out in Dhaka and several other cities on Thursday, 18 December. During the unrest, the offices of two media houses—The Daily Star and Prothom Alo—were set on fire.

— On Friday, Dhanmondi 32, the former residence of Bangladesh’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which was demolished in February this year, was also torched by protesters.