India urges BRICS nations to back its call for UNSC reforms

The BRICS meet on Tuesday was the second platform in about a week where Modi was seen together with Xi amid tensions between the two countries along their border in Ladakh. On 10 November, Modi and Xi participated in the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which was also hosted by Russia. Ties between New Delhi and Beijing have nosedived since India detected intrusions into its territory by Chinese troops in May. India has imposed a series of economic restrictions that affect Chinese business interests, including banning the short-video-sharing app TikTok along with scores of other apps, following a violent clash between troops of the two countries in June.