Home >News >India >India urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after coup
TOPSHOT - A car leaves the residence of Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon on (AFP)
India urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after coup

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 01:51 PM IST Staff Writer

India on Tuesday urged its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after a military coup.

"In view of the most recent developments in Myanmar, all Indian citizens are required to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel," India's embassy in Myanmar said on its website.

