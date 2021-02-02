India urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after coup

India urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after coup1 min read . 01:51 PM IST
India on Tuesday urged its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after a military coup.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India on Tuesday urged its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after a military coup.
India on Tuesday urged its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after a military coup.
India on Tuesday urged its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after a military coup.
"In view of the most recent developments in Myanmar, all Indian citizens are required to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel," India's embassy in Myanmar said on its website.
"In view of the most recent developments in Myanmar, all Indian citizens are required to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel," India's embassy in Myanmar said on its website.
Developing story
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.