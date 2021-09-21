NEW DELHI : India on Monday urged developed nations to put in greater work on making climate change mitigation efforts successful while providing financial support to developing countries.

Addressing the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ meeting on climate change that was also attended by British prime minister Boris Johnson, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav outlined India’s plans of generating 450GW of energy from green sources by 2030.

The meeting discussed crucial climate actions on finance, mitigation and adaptation required for tackling the climate crisis, a government statement said.

“The Environment Minister mentioned that in light of the recent IPCC (intergovernmental panel on climate change) findings and the latest UNFCCC (UN framework convention on climate change) Synthesis Report, and that the developed countries have collectively emitted more than their estimated emission allowances in 2008-2020 period, they should take greater action on mitigation and provide financial support to developing countries," the government statement said.

Yadav “stressed that even at the UNFCCC there is a very urgent need for giving due importance to adaptation and discussing whether the scale of resources is commensurate with the scale of the needs of developing countries," the statement said.

“The Minister also underlined that ambitious climate action in developing countries is dependent on ambitious support from developed countries under the Paris Agreement, and called upon the developed countries to fulfill their promise of the $ 100 billion per year goal made in 2009. COP26 (the 26th Conference of Parties meet in Glasgow) should focus on climate finance in scope, scale and speed and transfer of green technologies at low cost," the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.