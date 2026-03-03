India calls for dialogue to end West Asia conflict, expresses concern for one crore nationals in Gulf: What MEA said

With the intensification of the conflict in West Asia, India, on Tuesday, 3 March, highlighted the interests of one crore Indian nationals in the region and expressed concern about potential disruptions to energy supplies, which could have a serious impact on the Indian economy.

India called for "dialogue and diplomacy" to end the conflict early, noting that it has vital interests in the region's security and stability as a nearby neighbour and that the current developments "evoke great anxiety".

This is the second statement from India since the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran's retaliation. India emphasised that the safety and security of Indians residing in West Asia is its highest priority, PTI reported.

The government's statement came against the backdrop of airstrikes by the US and Israel on Iran on Saturday, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Islamic Republic had vowed revenge and launched its own attacks on 27 US bases and some Israeli military facilities in the Middle East on Sunday, escalating the conflict, according to reports.

Conflict spreads to other nations "In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety," it said.

However, the MEA did not mention the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel strike.

Priority to Indians living in Gulf Nearly one crore Indian citizens live in the Gulf, making their safety a top priority for the government.

“Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy,” while adding, “As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping.”

The MEA stated that several Indian nationals have either been killed or are missing due to the recent attacks.