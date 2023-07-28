India urges EU to allow shrimp imports, reduce inspection sampling frequency1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:43 PM IST
A bilateral meet was held, aimed at addressing various issues pertaining to fisheries and aquaculture, seeking avenues for cooperation between the India and EU.
New Delhi: India has pressed the European Union (EU) to allow newly-listed fishery companies to export farmed shrimps to the bloc, and to reduce sampling frequency at border inspection post, currently set at 50%, the ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying said.
