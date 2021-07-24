NEW DELHI: India has urged the group of 20 nations (G20) having per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions above the global average to bring it down to the world average, thereby vacating ‘some' carbon space for developing nations.

The developed world occupies an estimated 67-75% of carbon space. This assumes significance in the run-up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Glasgow in November this year.

India’s stand was articulated by union power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh at G20 Energy and Climate Joint Ministerial Meeting that was held on Friday and was attended by energy and environment ministers from G20 nations.

“The Minister (Raj Kumar Singh) concluded with a vote of thanks and urged those G20 nations which have per capita GHG emissions above the world average to reduce their per capita GHG emissions and bring them down to the world average over the next few years which will vacate the carbon space to some extent and support the developmental aspirations of the developing nations," India’s power ministry said in a statement.

According to the government, India is the only major economy with actions in line to keep global warming below 2°C of pre-industrial levels.

India has also termed the carbon neutral intent announcements by some countries as ‘meaningless.’

“The Minister encouraged the G20 nations to take immediate steps in this direction so that the world community stays on the right track to leave a better planet for our future generations," the statement said.

Singh said that significant progress has been made by India in meeting its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) targets while staying committed to meeting its climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

India has called out nations on their carbon neutral intent announcements. Even as India’s per capita emissions are just about one-third of the global average, it is working on a raft of measures including clean electricity, ethanol blending with fossil fuels, green mobility, battery storage and green hydrogen to help reduce pollution and facilitate commitments made at COP-21, the UN Climate Change Conference held in France in 2015.

“Shri R K Singh apprised the delegates from the G20 countries of the significant progress made by India in meeting its NDC targets while staying committed to meeting its climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

The Minister informed the delegates that against the targeted emission reduction of 33-35 % by 2030, India has already achieved emission reduction of 28% over 2005 levels and at this pace, it is all set to exceed its NDC commitments before 2030," the statement said.

India plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35% from its 2005 levels by 2030, as part of its commitments to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change adopted by 195 countries in Paris in 2015. India has also committed to have 40% of its total installed power generation capacity from renewables by 2030.

“The Minister further added that India already has achieved 38.5 % installed capacity from renewables and when the renewable capacity under construction is also accounted for, the share of renewables in the installed capacity goes well over 48%, which is way above the commitments made under the Paris Agreement," according to the statement.

This assumes significance in a country that is the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after the US and China, and is among countries most vulnerable to climate change.

