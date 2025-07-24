India urges immediate ceasefire in Palestine at UNSC meet: ‘No other fixes or solutions’ | WATCH

India on Wednesday night urged for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East during the UN Security Council meeting noting that ‘there are no other fixes or solutions’; and further emphasised the need for humanitarian assistance in the region.

Clearing India's stand on the matter, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, during meeting over Quarterly Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestine, said, “... The way ahead is clear, and India has been consistent in this regard. The ongoing human suffering must not be allowed to continue. Humanitarian assistance needs to be facilitated in a safe, sustained and timely manner. There is no substitute to peace.”

He added further, “ A ceasefire must be put in place. All hostages must be released. Dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable paths to achieving these objectives. There are no other fixes or solutions...”

He also expressed concern over the collapsing healthcare and education systems in Gaza.

"WHO estimates that around 95 per cent of all hospitals in Gaza are damaged or destroyed. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reports that more than 6,50,000 children have had no schooling for over 20 months," he said.

Harish also reiterated India's historic support to Palestine.

"India shares historic and strong ties with our Palestinian brothers and sisters. We have always stood by them, and our commitment towards the Palestinian cause is unwavering. We were the first non-Arab country to recognise the State of Palestine."

‘Pakistan steeped in fanaticism, terrorism’: India tells UNSC Regarding Pakistan, India told UNSC on Tuesday night there should be a “serious cost” to nations who foment cross-border terrorism, as it described the neighbouring country as a “serial borrower” steeped in “fanaticism”.

“As we debate promoting international peace and security, it is essential to recognise that there are some fundamental principles which need to be universally respected. One of them is zero tolerance for terrorism,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said.

Harish delivered the national statement on Tuesday at the UN Security Council high-level open debate on ‘Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes’ held under Pakistan’s presidency of the 15-nation Council for July.

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar presided over the open debate that was also addressed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.