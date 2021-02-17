OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India urges OPEC+ to ease production cuts
Union Minister  Dharmendra Pradhan (MINT_PRINT)
Union Minister  Dharmendra Pradhan (MINT_PRINT)

India urges OPEC+ to ease production cuts

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 06:39 PM IST Nidhi Verma

India has urged key global oil producers to ease production cuts, as rising oil prices are hurting economic recovery and demand in developing countries, Dharmendra Pradhan said

NEW DELHI : India has urged key global oil producers to ease production cuts, as rising oil prices are hurting economic recovery and demand in developing countries, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at an event organised by the International Energy Forum.

He said demand recovery should take "primacy" over oil prices, at least for next few months.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The report said the asset quality indicators for AHFCs registered a marginal improvement with a reported gross NPA percent of 3.1% as of Sept 30, 2020, as against 3.6% as of March 31, 2020

Affordable housing finance companies may grow at 12-15% in FY22: Report

2 min read . 06:24 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Oxford Economics ups India growth forecast to 10.2% for 2021

1 min read . 06:14 PM IST
In October last year, the FATF had concluded that Pakistan had failed to fulfil six key conditions set by the watchdog.

Pakistan may stay on FATF's grey list until June: Report

2 min read . 06:04 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Employers keen on hiring freshers across job roles: Report

1 min read . 06:03 PM IST
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout