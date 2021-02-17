India urges OPEC+ to ease production cuts

India urges OPEC+ to ease production cuts1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 06:39 PM IST
India has urged key global oil producers to ease production cuts, as rising oil prices are hurting economic recovery and demand in developing countries, Dharmendra Pradhan said
NEW DELHI : India has urged key global oil producers to ease production cuts, as rising oil prices are hurting economic recovery and demand in developing countries, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at an event organised by the International Energy Forum.
He said demand recovery should take "primacy" over oil prices, at least for next few months.
