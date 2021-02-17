Subscribe
India urges OPEC+ to ease production cuts
Union Minister  Dharmendra Pradhan

India urges OPEC+ to ease production cuts

1 min read . 06:39 PM IST Nidhi Verma

India has urged key global oil producers to ease production cuts, as rising oil prices are hurting economic recovery and demand in developing countries, Dharmendra Pradhan said

NEW DELHI : India has urged key global oil producers to ease production cuts, as rising oil prices are hurting economic recovery and demand in developing countries, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at an event organised by the International Energy Forum.

India has urged key global oil producers to ease production cuts, as rising oil prices are hurting economic recovery and demand in developing countries, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at an event organised by the International Energy Forum.

He said demand recovery should take "primacy" over oil prices, at least for next few months.

He said demand recovery should take "primacy" over oil prices, at least for next few months.

