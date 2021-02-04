Following the decision to handover the development of the ECT project to the Sri Lankan Ports Authority, a Sri Lankan cabinet meeting approved a proposal to develop the West Terminal at the Colombo Port as a Public Private Partnership with India and Japan. India has not commented on this. According to news reports, the West terminal is strategically no different from the East, and commercially even better. The Sri Lankan government was trying to sweeten the deal for India by saying that India and Japan could hold a much higher stake – as much as 85% in the West terminal as compared to 49 % in ECT, according to news reports. The unions which had opposed the ECT contract are said to be supportive of the proposal to invite India and Japan to participate in the development and operation of the west terminal.