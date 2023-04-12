Home / News / India /  India raises concern over UK’s asylum status misuse by pro-Khalistan extremists
New Delhi: India on Wednesday urged the UK to take proactive action and maintain vigilance against the misuse of the UK’s asylum status by pro-Khalistan extremists supporting terrorist activities in India.

The issue was discussed during the fifth India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue in New Delhi, led by Indian Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and UK Permanent Secretary, Home Office, Matthew Rycroft.

The Ministry of Home Affairs stated that both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation and identified further steps to advance collaboration in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, global supply chains, drug trafficking, migration, extradition, and anti-India activities in the UK, including pro-Khalistan extremism. India also emphasized concerns over the security breach of the Indian High Commission.

The meeting concluded with both countries expressing satisfaction with their partnership and agreeing to deepen bilateral engagement and maintain momentum for enhanced security cooperation.

