India raises concern over UK’s asylum status misuse by pro-Khalistan extremists1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation and identified further steps to advance collaboration in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, global supply chains, drug trafficking, migration, extradition, and anti-India activities in the UK
New Delhi: India on Wednesday urged the UK to take proactive action and maintain vigilance against the misuse of the UK’s asylum status by pro-Khalistan extremists supporting terrorist activities in India.
