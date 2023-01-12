India urges US to speed up issuance of business visas2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 06:32 AM IST
Piyush Goyal is on an official visit to New York and Washington DC from 9-11 January to participate in India-US Trade Policy Forum.
Piyush Goyal is on an official visit to New York and Washington DC from 9-11 January to participate in India-US Trade Policy Forum.
India has requested the United States to speed up the issuance of business visas so that people can undertake short trips to pursue their business and trade interests, said Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.