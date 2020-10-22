India-US “2+2” talks: Focus may be on China and its aggressive rise

NEW DELHI: The third India-US “2+2" talks involving the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries will discuss China and its aggressive rise in the world besides focusing on “cross cutting bilateral issues" of mutual interest.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava on Thursday did not give a direct response when asked if China would figure in the talks that New Delhi is hosting next week. But he did acknowledge that the discussions would cover “salient regional and global issues" – seen as a veiled reference to China.

“The Third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will entail a comprehensive discussion on cross cutting bilateral issues of mutual interest. In addition, both sides will also exchange views on salient regional and global issues," Srivastava told reporters.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper are to arrive in New Delhi on 26 October for the talks the next day, he said.

For India, the “2+2" talks come amid a tense military standoff with China along the border with Ladakh. The strain in ties is seen as unprecedented in decades. Despite many rounds of talks, the tensions don’t seem to be abating given that China is seen as not agreeable to a pull back of its troops amassed on the border with India. On Thursday, Srivastava said India and China “have reiterated their desire to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible."

“We continue to remain engaged with the Chinese side and will let you know when there is further information to share," he said. There was no mention of when the next round of talks – whether between diplomats or military commanders – would take place, giving rise to speculation that the talks had run aground.

For the US, the talks with Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh come at a time when US is seen as struggling to cope with the impact of the covid-19 pandemic that first surfaced in China in December last year. US President Donald Trump has made the subject of the pandemic and China’s seeming carelessness in allowing the pandemic to assume the proportions that it has, into a poll issue. Both Trump and Pompeo have variously called the novel coronavirus that causes covid-19 as the “Wuhan virus" or the “China virus." Trump and Pompeo have also called out China’s muscle flexing in the South China Sea and in Ladakh.

Speaking to reporters in Washington on Wednesday, Pompeo said he would be travelling to India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia.

“On every stop I will discuss a broad range of bilateral topics, but also work to find out with each of those countries the best ways that we can make sure that we cooperate to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

“I’m sure that my meetings will also include discussion on how free nations can work together to thwart threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party," he said, clearly setting the tone for his Asia tour.

The India-US “2+2" is seen as the last major diplomatic engagement between the two sides before the 3 November presidential polls.

When asked about the timing of the visit, just a week before the 3 November polls, Srivastava said the previous two rounds too were held towards the end of the year.

“By way of background, the previous two Dialogues were held in New Delhi in September 2018 and in Washington DC in December 2019," he said.

“The discussions in these Dialogues have enabled both sides to further progress the bilateral relationship and strengthen the institutional framework for cooperation across all sectors," he said.

“India and US have a comprehensive global strategic partnership which includes political, security and defence, economic, commercial, technology and people to people contacts. We have regular dialogue for various levels to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation and to exchange views on developments in the region," Srivastava said.

One of the key takeaways from the 2+2 talks is expected to be the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (BECA) which will enable the US to share advanced satellite and topographical data for long-range navigation and missile-targeting with India. Indian officials say that signing the BECA would allow India to use global geospatial maps of the US for accuracy while employing stand-off weapons like cruise and ballistic missiles.

BECA is the last of four foundational pacts between the two countries that have earlier concluded three key pacts. These include the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) signed with the US in 2002. This was followed by the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 and the Communications, Compatibility and Security Arrangement (COMCASA) in 2018.

Before their departure from New Delhi, “Secretaries Esper and Pompeo, they will also have bilateral meetings with their respective counterparts. They will also be meeting National Security Advisor (Ajit Doval) and will jointly call on Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)," Srivastava said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via