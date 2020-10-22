India-US “2+2” talks: Focus may be on China and its aggressive rise

For the US, the talks with Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh come at a time when US is seen as struggling to cope with the impact of the covid-19 pandemic that first surfaced in China in December last year. US President Donald Trump has made the subject of the pandemic and China’s seeming carelessness in allowing the pandemic to assume the proportions that it has, into a poll issue. Both Trump and Pompeo have variously called the novel coronavirus that causes covid-19 as the “Wuhan virus" or the “China virus." Trump and Pompeo have also called out China’s muscle flexing in the South China Sea and in Ladakh.