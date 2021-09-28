India, US agree on greater trade facilities for compliant exporters

CBIC, in an update on Monday, said the agreement was concluded at a virtual meet last week. “With the volume of trade with the US being over $80,000 million in the year 2020-21, this initiative is further expected to give a positive thrust to trade. With the implementation of the mutual recognition agreement, the goods exported by Indian AEOs will enjoy enhanced trade facilitation at all the ports of entry in the US," CBIC said in the update.