India, US are indispensable partners, American Ambassador-Designate Eric Garcetti quotes President Joe Biden2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:24 AM IST
India-US relationship is critical to its future, said US Ambassador-Designate Eric Garcetti.
The newly sworn-in US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, has emphasised the importance of the US-India relationship, stating that it is critical to the future of both nations. Garcetti, who is also US President Joe Biden's close aide, highlighted the fact that the two countries have never before worked so closely on such a range of issues.
