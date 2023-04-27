Home / News / India /  India, US are indispensable partners, American Ambassador-Designate Eric Garcetti quotes President Joe Biden
The newly sworn-in US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, has emphasised the importance of the US-India relationship, stating that it is critical to the future of both nations. Garcetti, who is also US President Joe Biden's close aide, highlighted the fact that the two countries have never before worked so closely on such a range of issues.

He made these comments while addressing a gathering of prominent Indian Americans at the US-India Summit, organised by Congressional India Caucus’s Co-chairs Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz.

Garcetti's appointment had been pending before the US Congress since July 2021, but he was finally confirmed in March 2022 after concerns were raised about how he had handled allegations of sexual assault and harassment against a former senior adviser. 

Before coming to India, he spoke with President Biden about his vision for the US-India partnership, emphasising the pivotal nature of this moment for both countries and the entire planet.

“There are few relationships in the world that are more vital to the US and India. Our relationship in the world is critical to its future. As President Biden has said, India and the US are indispensable partners," Garcetti said.

According to Garcetti, the US-India relationship is vital for both nations, and President Biden has stressed that the two countries are indispensable partners. The US and India are both leading democracies and two of the world's largest economies, with a shared commitment to innovation and progress. Together, they can shape the 21st century by working closely on various issues.

“We are connected through and empowered by the innovative spirit of our incredible people. And together, through the actions we take, we will together shape the 21st century, in this G-20 year and beyond, working alongside my incredibly dedicated colleagues at the US Mission to India," he added.

The US Embassy in India has been without an ambassador since January 2021, the longest stretch in the history of US-India relations where the post has sat vacant. The last US envoy in New Delhi, Kenneth Juster, stepped down after the change of government in America. Garcetti's appointment is, therefore, a significant development for US-India relations.

(With agency inputs)

