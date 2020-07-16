India-US bilateral ties have gained extraordinary momentum: Goyal

Talks between Goyal and Ross, which were to be held on Tuesday immediately after the event, have been rescheduled for Wednesday. Goyal is expected to discuss several issues, including the H1-B visa suspension, proposed totalization agreement, data localization and digital services tax. The long-pending India-US limited trade package may also feature during the talks, even though US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Goyal are expected to hold talks on the issue soon.