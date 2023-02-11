India, US, Brazil to work towards development of Global Biofuels Alliance

New Delhi: India, Brazil and the US, as leading biofuel producers and consumers in the world, will work together during the next few months towards the development of a Global Biofuels Alliance along with other interested countries, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement.

The Global Biofuel Alliance is one of the priorities under India’s G20 Presidency and was announced by India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Sing Puri during India Energy Week 2023.

This alliance will be aimed at facilitating cooperation and intensifying the use of sustainable biofuels, including in the transportation sector.

The focus of the alliance will be on strengthening markets, facilitating global biofuels trade, development of concrete policy lesson-sharing and provision of technical support for national biofuels programs worldwide, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a release.

The alliance will also emphasize on the already implemented best practices and success cases, the ministry said.

The statement informed that the alliance shall work in collaboration with and complement the relevant existing regional and international agencies as well as initiatives in the bioenergy, bioeconomy, and energy transition fields more broadly, including the Clean Energy Ministerial Biofuture Platform, the Mission Innovation Bioenergy initiatives, and the Global Bioenergy Partnership (GBEP).

India, the third-largest consumer and importer of oil in the world, is currently advocating for increased use of biofuels made from sugarcane, cereals, and agricultural waste as a way to reduce reliance on crude oil.