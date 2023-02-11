India, US, Brazil to work towards development of Global Biofuels Alliance
This alliance will be aimed at facilitating cooperation and intensifying the use of sustainable biofuels, including in the transportation sector.
New Delhi: India, Brazil and the US, as leading biofuel producers and consumers in the world, will work together during the next few months towards the development of a Global Biofuels Alliance along with other interested countries, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement.
