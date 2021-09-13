India, US can work together on climate change to expand bilateral trade: John Kerry

Kerry’s visit to India, his second since being named special envoy earlier this year, is part of US’ efforts to prepare for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, to be held in Glasgow between 31 October-12 November. Last week, Kerry traveled to Japan and China for talks. India is seen as the world's biggest emitters of greenhouse gases after China and the US though with far lower emissions per capita than the other two countries. According to media reports, Kerry has previously spoken of US and allied nations raising a “huge amount" of private sector investment to support India’s efforts to combat global warming.