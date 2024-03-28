'Unwarranted, unacceptable': India reacts to US remark on Delhi CM's arrest, freezing of Congress funds
The MEA responds to the United States' latest call for ‘fair, transparent and timely legal processes’ in the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and freezing of Congress party funds.
India on Thursday reacted to the United States' latest call for "fair, transparent and timely legal processes" in the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and freezing of Congress party funds.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message