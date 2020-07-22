NEW DELHI: India and the US on Wednesday reiterated their resolve to deepen their already strong partnership, looking at newer areas of knowledge and innovation besides defence to broad base ties amid their respective tensions with China.

Speaking at the virtual India Ideas Summit organized by the US-India Business Council, foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that the quest to find more common ground between the two countries was continuing but “we have the ability, while working together today, to shape the world."

While talking of the need to “think bigger" to take ties to the next level, Jaishankar also obliquely touched on problem areas like the US administration’s decisions affecting Indians in the US -- the recent suspension of H1B visas sought after by Indian IT professionals being a case in point.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who also addressed the event in a separate session immediately after Jaishankar, described India as a “trusted" and “likeminded" partner, adding that it was important that the two countries worked together to meet the “true scope of the challenge" posed by the Chinese Communist Party. “India is a rising US security partner in the Indo-Pacific and globally," Pompeo said adding that New Delhi was a “a key pillar of President Donald Trump's foreign policy."

The comments came on a day the US asked China to close its consulate in Houston amid growing tensions on a host of subjects including trade and the spread of covid-19 pandemic that first surfaced in China last year. On its part, India is engaged in a tense military standoff with China along its borders.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said that the US and India were working on a host of geo-political issues like “maritime security, counter terrorism, connectivity, how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, even the knowledge economy."

“A large part of it is how do we, while shaping our bilateral agenda, shape a larger (global) agenda," he said.

On the contentious issue of trade – including the need to bridge the trade deficit currently in India’s favour and the US insistence on India lowering tariffs – Jaishankar said while this was important, “we need to think bigger."

“Beyond trade, there is a much bigger connect between our two countries which is a knowledge innovation connect…if you look at where the world is going, I think beyond an exchange of goods and creating a better investment climates for each other, this ability to work together in the world of innovation and technology, I think that is really what will set our relationship apart. It is vital we have a very strong convergence on the big picture…In all this, values do matter. When you work on knowledge, innovation and technology, trust and confidence are very important factors," Jaishankar said in what can be seen as a reference to the lack of confidence cited in Chinese technology like 5G.

Describing the convergence in geo-political issues and people to people connect as “game changers" in the US India relationship which mutually reinforce each other, Jaishankar noted that Indian Americans had “created a bonding between two societies."

“It’s a bonding that is very much centred around talent, talent that is central to our economy, innovation, technology and to our relationship," he said adding “If we are looking at a globalised knowledge economy world, some of the key answers the principles on which we should be building this relationship is really to build on trusted talent and resilient supply chains in which we participate."

In his comments, Pompeo backed India on its tensions with China describing Chinese intrusions into India as “unacceptable behavior."

“I am confident that with our concerted efforts we can protect our interests," Pompeo said commending India’s move banning 59 Chinese mobile phone apps. “The US has never been more supportive of India’s security," he said.

India has chance to attract global supply chains away from China and reduce its reliance on Chinese companies in the areas of telecommunications and medical supplies besides others, he said. “India is in this position because it has earned the trust of many nations around the world including the US," Pompeo said drawing a stark contrast with China.





