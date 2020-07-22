“Beyond trade, there is a much bigger connect between our two countries which is a knowledge innovation connect…if you look at where the world is going, I think beyond an exchange of goods and creating a better investment climates for each other, this ability to work together in the world of innovation and technology, I think that is really what will set our relationship apart. It is vital we have a very strong convergence on the big picture…In all this, values do matter. When you work on knowledge, innovation and technology, trust and confidence are very important factors," Jaishankar said in what can be seen as a reference to the lack of confidence cited in Chinese technology like 5G.