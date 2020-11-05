India-US health cooperation may retain momentum despite verdict

The US election outcome is not likely to impact the ongoing momentum on health cooperation between the two countries, given the enduring and institutionalized nature of ties between the US and India, healthcare experts in India said. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been working in India on major healthcare verticals. India and US have a shared health focus, according to USAID. USAID’s health programmes in India work across sectors to prevent up to 2 million deaths per year, one-fifth of India’s mortality burden, it said. As the world’s second-most populous country, India faces several health challenges. These include declining but high rates of maternal and child mortality, widespread malnutrition among children and pregnant women, and the largest burden of tuberculosis (TB) globally.