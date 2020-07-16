India-US inch closer to seal the limited trade deal

Goyal also flagged the long pending proposal for a Totalisation Agreement to secure the social security contributions of professionals from both sides, which had been also discussed during the visit of President Trump to India in February this year. “While appreciating India’s concern, Secretary Ross mentioned that the statutory requirements of U.S. have to be fulfilled by India in this regard. He offered to arrange a meeting between U.S. Social Security Administrator and concerned Indian officials to discuss and find a possible solution," a commerce ministry statement said.