India, US reciprocal tariff pact by end of December, says commerce secretary
India and the US are making steady progress on a recirocal tariff pact running parallel to the broader bilateral trade agreement negotiations, says commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal
NEW DELHI : India is looking to finalize a framework agreement on reciprocal tariffs with the US by the end of this year, said commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal, marking a significant step toward resolving the issue that has strained bilateral trade between the two countries.