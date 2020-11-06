India-US relations get better with successive Presidents: Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of this week’s US elections bringing Democratic candidate Joe Biden to the White House , India on Friday said that ties between the two countries rested on a strong foundations with bipartisan support for the partnership.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that “successive presidents and administrations have raised the level of this relationship even higher." He was responding to questions of a possible change in administration in the US with reports suggesting that Joe Biden had overtaken incumbent Donald Trump in the counting of votes in two key states – Georgia and Pennsylvania. At the last count, Biden was ahead of Trump with 253 electoral college votes against 214 for Trump. Should Biden win Georgia and Pennsylvania, he would get the 270 votes required to win the US presidency.

In his remarks, Srivastava said" “India US relations rest on strong foundations and relations encompass cooperation in every area extending from strategic to defence to investment to trade and people to people ties."

The Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries “has very stronger bipartisan support" he said.

Ties between India and the US have been on a sharp upward curve with five presidential visits to India since the year 2000. Biden himself had visited India in July 2013 as vice president when Barack Obama was in the White House.

