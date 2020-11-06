India-US relations get better with successive Presidents: Foreign Ministry

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that “successive presidents and administrations have raised the level of this relationship even higher." He was responding to questions of a possible change in administration in the US with reports suggesting that Joe Biden had overtaken incumbent Donald Trump in the counting of votes in two key states – Georgia and Pennsylvania. At the last count, Biden was ahead of Trump with 253 electoral college votes against 214 for Trump. Should Biden win Georgia and Pennsylvania, he would get the 270 votes required to win the US presidency.