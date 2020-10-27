Subscribe
Home >News >India >India, US sign 'Beca' deal to deepen military ties amid China tensions
The India-US nuclear cooperation agreement was signed in 2008, under which US-based Westinghouse and GE Hitachi were to build six power reactors each in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. Photo: HT

India, US sign 'Beca' deal to deepen military ties amid China tensions

1 min read . 02:03 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The signing of the pact happened after India and the US held their third 2+2 talks and represents a deepening of military ties

NEW DELHI: India and the US on Tuesday signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (Beca) that will allow India access to crucial information that will have implications in any potential military conflict, a person familiar with the matter said.

These include access to a range of topographical, nautical and aeronautical data considered key to map hostile movements and precise and real-time information on enemy positions accessed from US military satellites during any potential border conflict.

The signing of the pact happened after India and the US held their third 2+2 talks. The pact represents a deepening of military ties, a testament to the rapid warming of bilateral relations in a span of two decades.

