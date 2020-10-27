India, US sign 'Beca' deal to deepen military ties amid China tensions

India, US sign 'Beca' deal to deepen military ties amid China tensions1 min read . 02:03 PM IST
- The signing of the pact happened after India and the US held their third 2+2 talks and represents a deepening of military ties
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: India and the US on Tuesday signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (Beca) that will allow India access to crucial information that will have implications in any potential military conflict, a person familiar with the matter said.
NEW DELHI: India and the US on Tuesday signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (Beca) that will allow India access to crucial information that will have implications in any potential military conflict, a person familiar with the matter said.
These include access to a range of topographical, nautical and aeronautical data considered key to map hostile movements and precise and real-time information on enemy positions accessed from US military satellites during any potential border conflict.
These include access to a range of topographical, nautical and aeronautical data considered key to map hostile movements and precise and real-time information on enemy positions accessed from US military satellites during any potential border conflict.
The signing of the pact happened after India and the US held their third 2+2 talks. The pact represents a deepening of military ties, a testament to the rapid warming of bilateral relations in a span of two decades.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.