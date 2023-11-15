Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  India, US sign deal to boost startups

India, US sign deal to boost startups

Dhirendra Kumar , Livemint

  • Under the agreement, the two countries will share information and best practices for startup fundraising and promoting innovation and job growth, particularly in critical and emerging technologies

Union minister for commerce & industry Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at an event titled 'Decoding the Innovation Handshake: US-India Entrepreneurship Partnership' in San Francisco on 14 Nov (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India has signed a deal with the US to boost its startup ecosystem through greater cooperation in critical technologies, the ministry of commerce said on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed between US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who led an industry roundtable to officially launch the ambitious ‘Innovation Handshake’ agenda which was previewed by US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June.

Under the agreement, the two countries will share information and best practices for startup fundraising and promoting innovation and job growth, particularly in critical and emerging technologies (CET) identified under the India-US Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).

Signing a memorandum of understanding to enhance innovation ecosystems through the Innovation Handshake is an important step in growing the India-US partnership for the 21st century, Goyal said.

At the event, which was co-hosted by the US-India Business Council and the Confederation of Indian Industry on Tuesday, CEOs from major ICT companies, executives from venture capital firms, and founders of startups in the critical and emerging technology space discussed ways to enhance technology collaboration between the two countries.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 07:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.