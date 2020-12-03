India, US sign MoU on Intellectual Property examination and protection

India and the United States on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Intellectual Property (IP) cooperation between the two countries.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Minister of Commerce signed the MoU with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the agency of Department of Commerce of US.

Approved by the the Union Cabinet in its meeting on February 19, 2020, Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, DPIIT and Andrei Iancu, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property & Director, USPTO signed the MoU virtually at a ceremony held for the same.

This MoU will help increase the IP cooperation between India and the US in many ways, according to a statement released by the government. This agreement will help in conducting in programs and events to provide details of the practices, experiences and more such information on IP to the public as well as the industry, universities, Research and Development (R&D) and small and medium-sized enterprises.

It will also help in exchanging information between the experts, development and implementation of automation and modernization projects. As well as the best ways to approach the registration processes and examine applications for patents trademarks, copyrights, geographical indications, and industrial designs, including the protection, enforcement and use of IP rights.

The MoU will also ensure cooperation between the two countries to understand the issues in terms of traditional knowledge that include the databases and raise awareness on the usage of existing IP systems in order to protect the same traditional knowledge.

With these benefits, among others more terms on the countries' cooperation will be decided mutually by them. Both the countries will come up with a Biennial Work Plan in order to implement the MoU to carry out cooperation activities. The work plan will include a detailed procedure to carry out the terms of cooperation.

"The MoU will go a long way in fostering the cooperation between India and USA, and provide opportunities to both countries to learn from the experience of each other, especially in terms of best practices followed in the other country," the government said in a statement.

"It will be a landmark step forward in India’s journey towards becoming a major player in global innovation and will further the objectives of National IPR Policy, 2016", it added

