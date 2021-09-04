India, US sign Unmanned Aerial Vehicles co-development project agreement

"This important Project Agreement comes after many months invested by the AFSAC team, AFLCMC program offices, AFRL, Air Force International Affairs, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, as well as our Indian Air Force and DRDO counterparts working together, side-by-side, on common national security interests," emphasized Bruckbauer. "I am proud of the dedicated teamwork and partnership this Project Agreement represents for both of our countries."