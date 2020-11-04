India-US strategic ties to stay strong

On the diplomatic side, Trump’s repeated offers to mediate on the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, his offer to help resolve tensions between India and China along the border in Ladakh, and his demand that New Delhi do more than building infrastructure in Afghanistan weren’t points of friction, but did make New Delhi jittery. Trump’s walkout of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal meant that New Delhi had to look at newer sources of fuel. The resumption of US sanctions on Iran meant slowing down the development of Chabahar port that New Delhi views as a gateway to landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan. There was also the question of the Trump administration trying to strike a deal with the Taliban to exit Afghanistan. That Trump chose to look inward, debunked multilateralism in a globalized world, has also made India uncomfortable, said analysts.