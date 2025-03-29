The week in charts: Delhi's budget boost, India's economic slide, MPs' pay hike
Summary
- In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present data-based insights with easy-to-read charts to help you delve deeper into the stories Mint reported in the week gone by.
Tariffs are dominating India-US talks as the 2 April deadline for their implementation nears. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi has announced a massive rise in spending in the budget, while lawmakers have received a significant pay hike.