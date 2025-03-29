The week in charts: Delhi's budget boost, India's economic slide, MPs' pay hike

India, US talk tariffs

As his 2 April deadline for reciprocal tariffs approaches, US President Donald Trump has signalled a potential softening, indicating that "a lot of countries" may be exempted. The reciprocal tariffs are aimed at addressing significant tariff disparities between the US and emerging nations including India, as highlighted in a Fitch Ratings report. India has engaged in discussions with the US and is looking to reduce the chances of retaliatory tariffs. However, the threat of US tariffs has already prompted retaliatory measures from other key trading partners.