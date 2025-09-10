India, US tariff talks in September? PM Modi's reacts to Trump's friendly post — ‘unlocking limitless potential’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to US President Donald Trump's remarks on India-US trade talks early Wednesday. Trump had earlier said he “looks forward to speaking with very good friend” PM Modi. The Prime Ministers reacted to Trump's statement, saying, “I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump.”

PM Modi posted on X, “India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership."

"Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi's comments came in response to Trump's Wednesday Truth post that highlighted “continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations."

“”I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations," Trump posted on Truth social media.

“ I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries,” he said.

India, US tariff talks in September? CNBC-TV18 cited sources as saying on Wednesday that India and US officials are likely to have an exchange of trade delegations soon. An in-person meeting is likley to be held later in September, the report added.

India-US relations The India-US diplomatic ties seemed to take a hit after Trump imposed 50 percent tariff on Indian goods imported by the country. This included 25 percent tariff as penalty on India for trading with Russia amid Ukraine war.

Rick Rossow, a senior adviser focused on India and emerging Asia economics at the Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, told the Associated Press recently that the US-India relationship is at “a low point” but “such moments always feel like they are more significant than they actually are.”

However, last week, President Trump called the India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about".

PM Modi had then responded warmly to Trump's affirmation of the India-US ties, saying he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" the US President's sentiments and positive assessment of the bilateral relations.