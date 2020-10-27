India-US ties can help deal with global, regional challenges: Jaishankar

The centrepiece of the visit is expected to be the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (Beca). The pact represents a deepening of military ties, a testament to the rapid warming of bilateral relations in a span of two decades. The agreement is expected to give India access to crucial information that will have implications in any potential military conflict, said analysts. These include access to a range of topographical, nautical and aeronautical data considered key to map hostile movements and precise and real-time information on enemy positions accessed from US military satellites during any potential border conflict.