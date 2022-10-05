India, US to hold dialogue on clean energy partnership on 7 Oct1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 02:34 PM IST
The partnership aims at scaling up emerging clean energy technologies and deploying technical solutions
New Delhi: Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will hold ministerial dialogue on US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (USISCEP) to be held on 7 October.