India, US to hold dialogue on clean energy partnership on 7 Oct
New Delhi: Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will hold ministerial dialogue on US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (USISCEP) to be held on 7 October.

The revamped USISCEP was launched in accordance with U.S.-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership announced by prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden in April 2021.

The partnership aims at scaling up emerging clean energy technologies, and deploying technical solutions through five pillars -- responsible oil and gas pillar, power and energy efficiency pillar, renewable energy pillar, sustainable growth pillar, emerging fuels and technologies.

Puri will lead an official and business delegation to Washington DC and Houston, US, during 6-11 October, said a statement from the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

During the visit, the minister will also interact with World Bank officials on climate resilient urban infrastructure. He will also participate in two executive roundtables with USA India Business Council in Washington D.C. and with USA India Strategic Partnership Forum in Houston, along with holding discussions with CEOs of US based energy companies.

The visit also gains significance as the global energy market is going through a volatile phase amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and India along with other countries are looking at diversifying their energy sources along with pushing for renewable energy.

