India, US to hold training exercise in Uttarakhand

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST

India, US to hold training exercise in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PIB)

US Army soldiers of 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the ASSAM Regiment will be participating in the exercise. The training schedule focuses on employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate.