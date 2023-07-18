GANDHINAGAR : India and the US have agreed to collaborate on a range of issues, including strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs), promoting climate action, and facilitating energy transition, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

After a meeting with US treasury secretary Janet Yellen at a G20 event on Monday, Sitharaman said the two countries would also work to smoothen the consensus on indebtedness of low- and middle-income countries and harness opportunities presented by crypto assets and digital public infrastructure for financial inclusion.

“I also look forward to furthering our bilateral interests through development cooperation and new investment opportunities through alternate investment platforms for renewable energy," Sitharaman said. “By leveraging each other’s expertise and resources, we actively promote economic growth, foster innovation, and drive sustainable development," she added.

Yellen said the US estimates that MDBs could raise $200 billion over the next decade just from the measures already being implemented or are under deliberation as part of this process.

“The recently released G20 MDB experts group report is one recent useful input to this work, though we must only explore capital increases after the reforms in these areas have progressed further," Yellen said.

The US treasury secretary said India and the US are close to agreeing on the so-called two-pillar global tax deal. The two-pillar mechanism involves increasing the authority of nations to tax multinational corporations (MNCs) on the one hand and installing a global minimum tax on MNCs on the other.

The US, India, and around 140 countries are currently working towards an agreement on overhauling global tax rules to ensure MNCs pay taxes wherever they operate.

“We are also proud to have supported Ajay Banga’s candidacy to lead the World Bank. We believe he is providing the right leadership to deliver on these critical reforms," Yellen said.

The India-US collaboration spans a range of economic issues, and includes commercial and technological collaboration, strengthening of supply chains, and catalyzing the clean energy transition.

“In particular, we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India’s energy transition," Yellen said.

“I appreciate India’s demonstrated leadership on debt issues as G20 president, including your support for G20 efforts to improve the multilateral debt restructuring process," she said.

“I also welcome India’s focus on advancing the evolution of the multilateral development banks, or MDBs," she added.

The US is India’s largest export market. Both nations are currently involved in talks to de-risk their supply chains from China under Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). India and the US recently settled six of their World Trade Organization (WTO) disputes, Mint reported in June.

India is now looking to get reinstatement of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) that was withdrawn under the Donald Trump administration.

“We had a productive meeting in New Delhi last fall as part of the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership, or EFP, and I look forward to convening the 10th EFP meeting," Yellen said.

“Our partnership will create a prosperous and equitable future, making it a catalyst for positive change worldwide," Sitharaman added.

