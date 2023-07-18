India, US to work on MDBs, climate action, inclusion3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 12:29 AM IST
The two countries would also work to smoothen the consensus on indebtedness of low- and middle-income countries
GANDHINAGAR : India and the US have agreed to collaborate on a range of issues, including strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs), promoting climate action, and facilitating energy transition, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
