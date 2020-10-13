India, US too cautious with 'elephant in room' China: US official

He added that the Trump administration does not "seek to change" India's traditions. "Rather we want to explore how to empower them and India's ability to defend its own sovereignty and democracy and to advance Indian interests, across the Indo-Pacific region. As the United States assesses our own interests and how they intersect with India's, we have seen the conditions emerge for an organic and deeper partnership--not an alliance on the post-war model, but a fundamental alignment along shared security and geopolitical goals, shared interests, and shared values," Biegun added.