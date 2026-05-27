India, US to hold fresh round of talks on bilateral trade agreement in Delhi from 1-4 June

A delegation from the United States will visit New Delhi from 1-4 June for another round of negotiations on the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), as both sides intensify efforts to finalise an interim trade arrangement and advance broader trade talks.

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The delegation, led by led by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, is expected to hold discussions with Indian officials on key areas including market access, non-tariff barriers, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, and economic security alignment, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The visit follows the understanding reached in February. In a joint statement issued on 7 February, the two countries said they had agreed on a framework for an interim agreement aimed at ensuring reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. The framework also reaffirmed their commitment to negotiating a broader BTA.

As part of the ongoing engagement, an Indian delegation travelled to Washington DC from 20-23 April for in-person meetings with US counterparts to carry negotiations forward.

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The latest round of talks comes amid growing strategic and economic engagement between India and the US, with both sides seeking to deepen bilateral trade ties and enhance supply chain and economic security cooperation.

Rubio’s push The trade negotiations carry added weight in the wake of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s four-day official visit to India from 23-26 May. During his visit, Secretary Rubio met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held extensive bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. He briefed the prime minister on the sustained progress in bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including defence, strategic technologies, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity, education, and people-to-people ties.

His visit also included the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on 26 May, reinforcing the strategic convergence between the two democracies. Rubio’s engagement has provided strong political momentum to the ongoing economic dialogue, setting a positive tone for the US delegation’s visit.

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Amit Thapar, president of Ganga Acrowools Limited, a major exporter to the US, said, “The long awaited bilateral trade deal is eagerly being followed. Hoping we sign it this time and that India benefits, especially in the context of the textile Industry. The US is and will continue to be largest consumer and consumption market in the world, and therefore an important market for any manufacturer.”

Trade resilience Bilateral trade between India and the US has shown strong resilience. According to US Census Bureau data, US goods trade with India reached an estimated $149.4 billion in 2025. US exports to India stood at $45.6 billion, while imports from India totaled $103.8 billion, resulting in a US goods trade deficit of $58.2 billion. In January-March 2026, US goods exports to India amounted to $12.5 billion, while imports from India reached $23.01 billion. In March, India exported goods worth $8.02 billion to the US and imported goods worth $4.35 billion.

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Major Indian exports include pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, gems & jewellery, and telecom instruments, while key imports from the US include aircraft parts, electronics, petroleum products, and defence equipment.

About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.