India-US trade deal LIVE: S Jaishankar says agreement to open up ‘new phase' in ties after ‘productive' visit to America

India-US trade deal LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday said that India and the United States have reached a trade agreement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the development, saying he was pleased that tariffs on “Made in India” goods would be lowered to 18 percent. Previously, the US had imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on Indian products, including a 25 percent levy linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil.
“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” PM Modi said in a post on X on Monday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the India–US Trade Agreement offers significant opportunities for the country and is the most favourable deal India has secured compared to its neighbours.
Speaking at a press conference a day after the agreement was announced, Goyal said India’s interests had been given top priority.
“We all know that the Prime Minister, leveraging his friendly relationship and close ties with President Trump, has finalised a trade deal with the United States of America that is the best deal India has received compared to all our neighbours, all the surrounding countries, and all the countries that compete with us. This is a great deal for all of us,” he said, according to ANI.
The agreement with the United States follows closely on the heels of India’s landmark trade pact with the European Union, signed just a week earlier.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday criticised India’s trade agreement with the United States, calling its terms “unequal and unjustified.”
Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi claimed that India agreed to conditions dictated by US President Donald Trump and said the trade pact should be based on “equal terms".
“We will have to pay 18% tariff on exports to America, but zero tariff will be imposed on America... We have moved away from the Chabahar port... The trade deal should be on equal terms; this deal is unequal and unjustified and is being done according to US President Donald Trump's orders,” Priyanka said.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hailed the new India–US trade agreement as a reflection of “New India’s” strength, saying it would generate fresh opportunities for people in both countries. He said the trade pact between India and the United States, signed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcases New India’s growing power on the global stage, reported ANI.
According to Patel, the agreement is not confined to a single sector but benefits citizens of the world’s two largest economies while opening up new avenues for growth.
“When the two largest democracies of the world move forward together, the spirit of world welfare is truly embodied. In that regard, this trade deal marks the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations between India and America. As a result of this deal, the vision given by the Prime Minister of Make in India, Made for the World, will get more strength,” said CM Patel.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the “historic” India–US trade agreement has entered its final stage of detailing and will be completed “very soon,” following extensive talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reported PTI.
The discussions in Washington DC took place three days after US President Donald Trump, after a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced that US tariffs on Indian goods would be cut to 18 percent from 50 percent under the trade pact.
Jaishankar said the agreement is expected to usher in a “new phase” in bilateral ties.
Indian shares climbed on Friday, marking their strongest weekly performance in three months, as a long-anticipated trade agreement with the United States eased a major source of uncertainty for investors. The gains outweighed losses seen on Budget day and a continuing global selloff in software stocks driven by concerns over AI-related disruption, reported Reuters.
The Nifty 50 advanced 0.2 percent to close at 25,693.70, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.32 percent to 83,580.40.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Friday, as expected, as inflation remained at manageable levels and growth concerns eased following increased government spending in the Budget and reduced tariff pressures after a trade deal with the United States, reported PTI.
The central bank's six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the repurchase or repo rate at 5.25 per cent. RBI retained its neutral policy stance, signalling that it is likely to remain on hold for now.
Recently finalised India–EU FTA and a potential India–US trade deal expected to boost export momentum, said RBI Governor, reported PTI.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the India–US Trade Agreement offers immense opportunities for the country and represents the most favorable deal India has secured compared to its neighbours.
Speaking at a press conference a day after the trade pact was announced, Goyal said India’s interests had been given top priority.
“We all know that the Prime Minister, leveraging his friendly relationship and close ties with President Trump, has finalised a trade deal with the United States of America that is the best deal India has received compared to all our neighbors, all the surrounding countries, and all the countries that compete with us. This is a great deal for all of us,” he said, as per ANI.