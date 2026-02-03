India US Trade Deal News LIVE: Piyush Goyal to brief media shortly amid Trump's reciprocal tariff cuts to 18%

India US Trade Deal News LIVE: US President Donald Trump, on Monday, 2 February 2026, announced that the United States and India have agreed on a long-awaited trade deal and in exchange, the western nation is cutting the import tariffs.
Although Trump has claimed that India and the US have entered into a trade deal, there has been no official announcement about any bilateral trade agreement from the Indian authorities, except for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late-night post on platform X, thanking Trump for his move.
In his Truth Social post on Monday, Trump announced that the United States is cutting the ‘reciprocal tariffs’ on all Indian imports to the country to 18%, compared to their earlier 25% with immediate effect.
“Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%,” said Trump on 2 February 2026.
PM Narendra Modi thanked his ‘dear friend’, Donald Trump, on behalf of the entire country for reducing the reciprocal tariffs to 18%, which were imposed along with additional tariffs in 2025.
“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made-in-India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” said Modi.
According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry data, India exports nearly 13.34% of its items to the United States, marking the country as the largest export market of Indian traders.
While the industry data agency, India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), data showed that the bilateral trade between India and the US stood at a record $132.2 billion in the financial year ending 2024-25.
Experts said that a trade deal between India and the United States, which is supported by the tariffs in both nations, is set to bring an ‘export-competitive posture’ for India amid the wider supply-chain recalibration away from China.
“The move reinforces India’s export-competitive posture, supported by recent customs duty rationalisation, and comes amid a broader U.S. supply-chain recalibration away from China,” said Rudra Kumar Pandey, Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.
After President Donald Trump announced the “trade deal” and tariff cuts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is looking forward to working closely with the US leader as both economies aim to benefit the people and unlock immense opportunities through mutual cooperation.
“When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” said Modi in his post on X.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is set to brief the media shortly on the key details of the India-US trade agreement, reported the news agency ANI on 3 February 2027.
After Trump's tariff cuts to 18% for the reciprocal rates, Rudra Kumar Pandey, Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., said that the United States' move to reduce tariffs on Indian goods marks a ‘clear de-escalation in bilateral trade frictions’ reflecting aligned strategic intent on both sides.
The expert also highlighted that if India potentially imports $500 billion of goods from the United States, then this move will be part of a broader tariff-reset package and underscores the strategic balance of the deal.
“The announcement that India could import up to $500 billion of goods from the United States forms an explicit part of the broader tariff-reset package and underscores the strategic balance of the agreement,” said Pandey.
However, no announcement has been made from either side on the additional tariffs of 25% which were imposed after 25% reciprocal tariffs on India for buying Russian oil.
Effective Monday, the tariff reduction from the raging 50% total duty on India will now come down to 43%, until further update from either of the countries.
On the additional tariffs and Russian oil, Trump claimed that India has reportedly agreed to ‘stop buying Russian Oil’ and buy more from the United States. Yet there is no official confirmation from the Indian authorities.