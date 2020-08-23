India-US trade negotiations enter the 11th hour

India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal last month had signaled that both sides are at the cusp of sealing the limited trade package. “I hope we will have a quick trade deal, which has some pending matters built up for the last couple of years, which we need to get out of the way quickly. We are almost there. I think another couple of calls and we can sort that out," he said at the India Ideas Summit organized by the US-India Business Council. His statement came soon after he held virtual meetings with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross though both sides did not release any joint statements about the meetings.