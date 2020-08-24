India-US trade pact in focus ahead of US presidential polls

With the US and the European Union signing a mini trade deal on Friday, the focus has shifted to the trade package being negotiated by India and the US, with a wafer-thin margin left for resolving differences before the US presidential elections in November.

In a small but significant breakthrough in trade ties, the EU last week agreed to eliminate tariffs on American lobsters while the US will reduce duties on a range of European products such as crystal glassware and cigarette lighters.

A limited trade package being discussed by India and the US since 2018 is expected to cover tariff-related concessions for US farm produce, especially dairy items, pricing of pharma products such as stents and knee implants, and information and communication technology products. In return, Washington is expected to restore benefits accorded to Indian exporters under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), terminated by President Donald Trump on 5 June last year. Both sides may also remove the tit-for-tat tariff hikes after the US raised steel and aluminium tariffs on the grounds of national security.

More recently, trade ties have worsened, with the US suspending fresh H-1B visas in June and launching probes into India’s digital services tax on foreign e-commerce firms.

A trade expert aware of the negotiations, seeking anonymity, said India has been pushing for the withdrawal of trade curbs imposed by each side in the limited trade deal under negotiations, leaving substantive tariff negotiations for later.

A second trade expert, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said post-coronavirus, India would find it difficult to yield on issues like tariff reduction on medical devices and farm products as they have become more sensitive matters. “A deal at this stage looks very difficult as the focus of the Trump administration has shifted towards the coming presidential election. There is little time now to resolve pending differences," he added.

Speaking at a webinar organized by lobby Ficci on Friday, India’s ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said India is waiting to hear from the US on the limited trade deal. “The real potential of our trade relationship is yet to be reached. The first step in realizing this is to conclude the ongoing trade negotiations, which would become the phase 1 of a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement," he added.

