India-US trade pact in focus ahead of US presidential polls

A limited trade package being discussed by India and the US since 2018 is expected to cover tariff-related concessions for US farm produce, especially dairy items, pricing of pharma products such as stents and knee implants, and information and communication technology products. In return, Washington is expected to restore benefits accorded to Indian exporters under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), terminated by President Donald Trump on 5 June last year. Both sides may also remove the tit-for-tat tariff hikes after the US raised steel and aluminium tariffs on the grounds of national security.